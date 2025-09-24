Chinese architect Yu Kongjian killed in plane crash in Brazil’s Pantanal wetlands

There was no immediate information on what caused the crash.

Yu conceived the idea of “sponge cities,” which aim to mitigate the impact of climate change by using “green infrastructure” to create storm-resilient cities.

He argued that by creating large spaces to hold water in city centers, such as parks and ponds, extreme rainfall can be absorbed, helping prevent floods.

He was known for his “notable contributions to sustainable urbanism, the preservation of biodiversity, and the protection of the planet,” Vice President Geraldo Alckmin said on X, adding that Yu's legacy will continue to inspire those dedicated to the ecological cause.

Yu founded the College of Architecture and Landscape at Peking University, one of China’s most prestigious universities.

The university did not respond a request for comment.

Filmmakers Luiz Fernando Feres da Cunha Ferraz and Rubens Crispim Jr, and pilot Marcelo Pereira de Barros, also died in the crash, Alckmin said.

The local military fire department was called at around 8:10 p.m. local time on Tuesday to respond to a plane crash, firefighters said.

A search and rescue operation lasted approximately nine hours.

Yu and the film makers were part of a team producing a documentary about the Pantanal wetlands, the world’s largest tropical wetlands.

The Pantanal, fed by tributaries of the Paraguay River and mostly located in Brazil, is a biodiversity hotspot and a popular destination for tourists to see jaguars, macaws, caimans, capybaras and migratory birds in the wild.

In an interview with The Associated Press in 2022, Yu criticized much of Asia’s modern infrastructure for being built on ideas imported from Europe, which he said are ill-fitted to the monsoon climate that prevails over much of the continent.

Fu Ting contributed to this report from Washington D.C. and Mauricio Savarese from Sao Paulo.