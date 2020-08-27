Chlorine plant fire has residents sheltering after hurricane

State police, firefighters and other emergency workers were responding, and an Environmental Protection Agency plane was monitoring overhead, Langley said.

Lynn Goldman, dean of the School of Public Health at George Washington University and a former assistant administrator for toxics at the EPA, called chlorine “dangerous stuff."

Chlorine is quite damaging to the lungs and “you certainly don’t want to inhale that,” Goldman said.

Goldman said she worried about the advice to close windows and stay indoors. While that makes sense, “if it’s very, very hot that may not be practical advice,” she said.

Storm damage meant crews had difficulty clearing downed utility equipment and trees and other wreckage to reach the plant fire, smoke from which dominated the skyline.

When cleared by aviation officials, state environmental officials will fly over the overall storm area to look for signs of any other industry fires or leaks, Langley said.

“We’ll be doing flyovers, looking for sheen on the water, any little thing we can see — orphan drums, things like that," Langley said.

Refineries and petrochemical plants also had crews headed out to check for damage by Thursday afternoon, said Jeff Gunnulfsen, senior director of the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers trade group.

Reports of leaks or other industrial problems can take days to emerge after severe weather, because many plants have evacuated and locked down their facilities, and roads and phone lines are iffy.

EPA spokeswoman Molly Block said the agency had been working with other governments and contractors before the storm hit to assess the storm security of 23 Superfund sites in Louisiana and 35 in Texas.

___

Knickmeyer reported from Oklahoma City. Cathy Bussewitz in New York and Seth Borenstein in Washington, D.C., contributed.