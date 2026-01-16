CIA director meets Venezuela's acting president in Caracas

The official said the meeting came at the urging of President Donald Trump and was meant to demonstrate the desire by the U.S. for a better relationship with Venezuela. It occurred the same day Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado presented her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Trump at the White House even as he has effectively sidelined her.

Ratcliffe’s visit is likely to be seen as another sign of Trump’s willingness to work with Rodríguez, who had been Maduro’s second in command until the audacious U.S. military operation two weeks ago that spirited him to the United States to face drug trafficking charges.

The visit, which included a small team of American officials and was first reported by The New York Times, was intended to lay the groundwork for additional cooperation between the Trump administration and Venezuela's new leaders, the official said.

Ratcliffe discussed potential economic collaboration between the two countries and warned that Venezuela can never again allow the presence of American adversaries, including drug traffickers, the official said.

The CIA played a key role in the operation to apprehend Maduro, providing critical intelligence support, as well as mounting an earlier drone strike on a dock used by cartels, U.S. officials have said.

Rodríguez used her first state of the union message as acting president Thursday to advocate for opening the crucial state-run oil industry to more foreign investment following the Trump administration’s pledge to seize control of Venezuelan crude sales.