Cleric extradited from Jamaica to NYC on terrorism charges

The international sting that led to the arrest of al-Faisal in Jamaica in 2017 was pulled off by the New York Police Department without the FBI, and without the target ever setting foot in New York.

The state court indictment said an undercover NYPD officer posing as a budding jihadist connected on social media with al-Faisal. Al-Faisal is accused of trying to recruit the officer to become a medic for the militant group.

Al-Faisal began a corresponding with the undercover police officer in November 2016, court papers said. He offered to help him join the Islamic State group, telling him, “I can link u with someone there.”

The indictment said the cleric introduced the officer to a facilitator based in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa, Syria, who exchanged phone messages with the officer earlier this year.

The NYPD’s Intelligence Division dispatched a team of investigators to the region in the late stages of the yearlong probe. The police department said it got U.S. Department of Justice clearance to extend its investigation overseas.