Clippers roll past Mavericks 154-111 to take 3-2 series lead

Leonard scored 22 points and Paul George scored 18 to help Los Angeles take a 76-52 lead at halftime. The Clippers shot 61% in the first half and led by as many as 27 points.

The Clippers continued the onslaught in the second half, bumping the lead to as many as 45 points.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Doncic was issued a technical foul in the second quarter. ... G Tim Hardaway Jr. was called for a flagrant-1 after winding up and hitting George in the face on a drive. ... Assistant Stephen Silas took over as coach after Carlisle was ejected.

Clippers: Shot 67% from the field in the first quarter. ... Hardaway and Los Angeles' Marcus Morris were called for double technicals in the second quarter. C Ivica Zubac was called for a technical in the third.

UP NEXT

Game 6 is Thursday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George drives to the basket against the Dallas Mavericks' Boban Marjanovic during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith, left, and guard Luka Doncic steal the ball from Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots against Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry (30) and forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (9) during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (31) during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement