Clippers' Williams will serve 10-day quarantine, miss games

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans got only a four-day quarantine after leaving the bubble earlier this month for a family matter. Williamson received the shorter quarantine because was tested daily during his absence and continually was negative, plus satisfied other NBA requirements.

The Clippers were not practicing Sunday and not expected to comment on the NBA's ruling before Monday. They had 10 players available for their scrimmage game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. With Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley also having left the bubble for personal reasons and now Williams gone for an extended absence, they'll be short-handed for the foreseeable future as well.

“It’s a challenge, you know, because we only have 10 guys," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said Saturday night. “That makes it really challenging. There’s no breaks in practice, so you tend to not go as long. You feel like you don’t get half the stuff in that you want to get in. So no, it’s been a challenge. I’d love to say it hasn’t been, but it’s been a definite challenge."

Williams is a Sixth Man of the Year candidate this season, averaging 18.7 points this season for the Clippers. The Clippers have secured a playoff spot and enter the restart sitting second in the Western Conference, 5 1/2 games behind the Lakers and 1 1/2 games ahead of third-place Denver.

___

