Clock and scoreboard malfunction delays Rockets vs. Suns game

After play resumed, the public address announcer periodically announced the time remaining on the clock, gave the time left on the shot clock early in the count and counted down when the shot clock got under 10. He also announced the score of the game every couple of minutes.

During the delay, some Phoenix players jogged in place or skipped on the court to stay loose. Houston’s Tari Eason took a different path, sitting in an empty courtside seat and chatting with a fan for a bit before returning to the court.

The clock and scoreboard began working with about four minutes left in the first half, and the shot clocks were restored for the start of the third quarter.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA