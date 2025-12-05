Cloudflare investigates outage that brought down sites including Zoom and LinkedIn

Users on social media platform X also reported problems accessing the website.

The outage briefly grounded flights at the airport in Edinburgh, Scotland. The airport reported it resumed flights after the issue was resolved.

In November, a Cloudflare outage affected users of everything from ChatGPT and the online game, “League of Legends,” to the New Jersey Transit system.

Last month Microsoft had to deploy a fix to address an outage of their Azure cloud portal that left users unable to access Office 365, Minecraft and other services. The tech company wrote on its Azure status page that a configuration change to its Azure infrastructure caused the outage.

Amazon also experienced a massive outage of its cloud computing service in October.