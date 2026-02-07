Coach credits Finland's resilience in helping women's hockey team overcome stomach virus at Olympics

“Yeah, it was tough, but you know in the Finnish DNA, it’s kind of like there is some sort of a survival gene or something,” Lehtera said after a 5-0 tournament-opening loss to the United States on Saturday. “So, not that bad. We’ll manage.”

It was “game on” for Finland, as well as Switzerland, after both teams had to deal with a norovirus affecting its players.

Two days after Finland's game against Canada was postponed to Thursday, and four days after players began showing symptoms, Finland played with a full complement of 20 skaters and two goalies against the Americans.

Switzerland followed by also playing with a full roster in 4-0 loss to defending Olympic champion Canada. The Swiss played a day after revealing they had one player test positive for the norovirus.

For Finland, the challenge was steeper given the team had not held a full practice since Tuesday, and at one point was down to eight skaters and two goalies.

The rust showed, with the Finns managing only 11 shots on goal — and just two over the final period.

“They gave all they had today. But I’m a little bit disappointed the way we played,” Lehtera said. “I’m not saying they did a bad effort. So I’m not asking for more in that area. But what I’m asking is maybe take a little bit from that effort, and play a little smarter.”

Finland's players were disappointed with the loss even while acknowledging what they were up against.

“Oh, yeah, for sure, I knew,” said goalie Sanni Ahola, who stopped 44 shots, including 14 of 15 in the first period. “I enjoyed every moment. I love getting a lot of shots.”

The challenge going forward is regaining their stamina and playing their physical defensive style.

“We are definitely not happy with the result,” forward Emma Nuutinen said. "But we also know that this was a rough start for our Olympic journey.”

Finland is a four-time Olympic bronze-medal winner, and in contention to make the podium again this year. Under the tournament format, the Finns are guaranteed a spot in the quarterfinals as members of the five-team Group A.

“It’s a long tournament, you need to stay focusing and focusing on what’s next,” defender Jenni Hiirikoski said. “I’m sure we will get the things that we want to prove.”

Despite two teams being affected by illness at the start of the Milan Cortina Games, Olympic organizers downplayed the significance of the virus cases.

“It is not (an outbreak). Let’s not start to make a point about what is currently five athletes being dealt with,” Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi said Saturday. “Proper protocols, really well done.”

International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said IOC medical director Jane Thornton sees no reason to suspect the cases on the two teams are related.

The entire Swiss team spent Friday night in isolation and skipped the opening ceremony.

“The incubation period has now passed,” Switzerland’s chief medical officer, Hanspeter Betschart, said in a statement. “From a medical perspective, there are currently no concerns about the game taking place, provided no further players show symptoms.”

Germany goalie Sandra Abstreiter said players are very much aware of the virus and are taking precautions, including agreeing not to shake hands without gloves on following games. That was evident following Germany’s 5-2 win over Japan, when each team formed a line and saluted the crowd without opposing players interacting with each other.

“I think that’s the smart play as of right now. And then obviously we’re disinfecting a lot. We’re not sharing things,” Abstreiter said. “It’s obviously in our heads. But we just still have to focus on hockey obviously. And we just have to let our medical team take care of that.”

