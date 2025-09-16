Coachella 2026: Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G to headline

It is a bit of a full-circle moment for Carpenter. At her 2024 Coachella debut, the singer ended her performance of the song “Nonsense” with an interesting outro. “He’s drinking my bath water like its red wine,” she sang. “Coachella, see you back here when I headline.” Talk about manifestation.

Also on the lineup: Addison Rae, David Byrne, Iggy Pop, The XX, The Strokes, Young Thug, Sexyy Redd, Teddy Swims, Moby, Kaskade, Major Lazer, FKA Twigs, PinkPantheress, BIG BANG and many more. Global girl group KATSEYE will perform at the festival for the first time ever.

Fans were quick to notice that the bottom of the festival poster also includes a performance by something called “The Bunker Debut of Radiohead Kid A Mnesia.”

The British rock band Radiohead recently announced tour dates across 20 cities in Europe, their first run in seven years.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, for two weekends: April 10-12 and April 17-19, 2026.

For ticket hunters: Presale begins Friday at 11 a.m. Pacific/2 p.m. Eastern