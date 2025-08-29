Coco Gauff wipes away tears at the US Open while winning again despite problems serving

“Honestly, today was a tough match for me. But I'm just happy with how I was able to manage. It’s been rough couple weeks,” Gauff said during her on-court interview, before pausing as she began to cry.

In the first set, Gauff, a 21-year-old from Florida, double-faulted seven times and lost four of her six service games — including to trail 5-4 and then 6-5. But she broke right back each of those times — Vekic took a medical timeout to have her right shoulder looked at — and then was superior in the tiebreaker.

After that set, Gauff headed to the locker room to splash some water on her face and regain focus.

