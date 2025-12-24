College Football Playoff ratings drop 7% as NFL competition impacts viewership

The Chicago Bears' 22-16 overtime victory over the Green Bay Packers on Fox averaged 21.3 million viewers while Oregon's 51-34 win over James Madison drew 4.4 million. Last year's Ohio State-Tennessee game on ABC/ESPN averaged 14.3 million, plus it did not go up against an NFL game.

The most-watched CFP game was Alabama's 34-24 comeback victory over Oklahoma, which averaged 14.9 million on a Friday night on ABC/ESPN. Not only was that the highest-viewed CFP first-round game in the two years of the expanded 12-team field, it was the fifth-most watched game of the season. Six of the top 20 most-viewed games this year involve Alabama.

Last year's CFP opener between Notre Dame and Indiana averaged 13.4 million.

Miami's 10-7 win over Texas A&M averaged 14.8 million on ABC/ESPN on Saturday afternoon and more than doubled the 6.4 million that tuned in for the SMU-Penn State game in the same time slot on TNT/TBS and truTV.

The Hurricanes' victory was the sixth-most watched game of the season.

Ole Miss' 41-10 rout of Tulane averaged 6.2 million on TNT/TBS and truTV, down from the 8.6 million average from last year's Texas-Clemson game in the same time slot and networks.

The Saturday middle CFP game has had competition from the NFL the last two years. Philadelphia's 29-18 win over Washington on Fox averaged 15.5 million, the same audience that tuned in for last year's game between Pittsburgh and Baltimore.

ESPN sublicenses CFP games to TNT/TBS and truTV. Besides two first-round games again next year, the Warner Bros. Discovery channels will have two quarterfinals and a semifinal game.

Last year's four quarterfinal matchups averaged 16.9 million on ESPN and ESPN2.

