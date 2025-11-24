Colorado Rockies promote Warren Schaeffer to full-time manager

The Rockies finished the season 43-119 and last place in the NL West.

Schaeffer becomes the eighth full-time manager in club history. The 40-year-old has been a member of the Rockies organization for over a decade.

“We’re confident Warren is the right person to lead our club moving forward,” said Rockies President of Baseball Operations Paul DePodesta. “He has established strong relationships with our players, understands the culture of this franchise and embodies the energy and work ethic we want on and off the field.”