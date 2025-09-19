Colorado to debut new live buffalo mascot against Wyoming

Ralphie VII is the latest in a string of field-storming live mascot buffaloes, a storied tradition and one of college football's most iconic. The running of the buffalo has been a must-glimpse event at the school for the past 58 years.

The 1-year-old bison steps in for Ralphie VI, who went into retirement before the start of season after showing little enthusiasm toward making the gallop around the field.

“We’re excited to be adding a new Ralphie to the lineage of incredible buffalo that have represented the University of Colorado and have elevated the fans’ passion for our student-athletes," said Taylor Stratton, the director of the Ralphie Live Mascot Program.

A version of Ralphie has been missing from action the past two home games. Ralphie VI — nicknamed Ember — showed a reluctance to make the trip around Folsom Field to the roar of the fans. The plan for Ember will be to join Ralphie V — known as Blackout — on the ranch and do one of her favorite things — take it easy.

The newest member of Sanders' squad is “definitely not indifferent to running,” the release from the school said.

Ralphie VII was a gift from the Beauprez Family, supporters of the university and owners of Eagle’s Wing Ranch located near Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

“Ralphie’s run is iconic and our fans, students, faculty, staff, and alumni take an incredible amount of pride in this tradition which transcends sports,” Stratton said.

