Colts bringing Philip Rivers for workout with top quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Riley Leonard hurt

Rivers has not taken a snap since 2020 when he played his final NFL season with the Colts. He led Indy to the playoffs that season and they've returned to the postseason since. Rivers announced his retirement in January 2021 and has spent the past five seasons coaching St. Michael High School in Fairhope, Alabama.

Strangely, Leonard also played high school football in Fairhope.

While it's unclear how much time Rivers would need to learn the playbook or get in game shape, he did work with Steichen when they were both with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers. He also worked with Indiana Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti when they were both at North Carolina State.

It's a desperate move for a team that doesn't have many options after losing three straight games and four of their last five, their playoff hopes rapidly fading away.

Jones was injured in the first half of Sunday's 36-19 loss in rainy Jacksonville. He crumpled to the ground, reaching toward his calf despite not being hit on the play. Jones then slammed his helmet into the ground before limping off the field and into the locker room. He returned to the sideline in the second half with a walking boot protecting his lower right leg.

Following the game, Steichen acknowledged the initial diagnosis was not good and that it could be season-ending. Less than 24 hours later, Steichen gave updates about both injuries.

“He'll have surgery within the week," Steichen said, referring to Jones. “Obviously, just really feel for him, just an unfortunate situation. The work he puts in, the grind, a team captain for us. One of the toughest guys I've ever been around. Just praying for a speedy recovery for him.”

It's a major blow for Jones, who resuscitated his career with an incredibly strong first eight games in his first season with Indy. Jones played so well, his name entered MVP discussion as his price tag in free agency continued to climb.

Losing Jones may prove more problematic for the Colts (8-5), who visit Seattle (10-3) next weekend before closing out the season with home games against San Francisco (9-4) and Jacksonville (9-4) and a visit to Houston (8-5).

Then came the surprise news — Leonard arrived at the team complex Monday with his own injury. He replaced Jones on Sunday, going 18 of 29 for 145 yards and one interception in his most extensive action since Notre Dame lost last year's national championship game. Steichen couldn’t say yet if Leonard would play at Seattle, but the Colts have limited options in the building.

“He came in with a knee (injury) this morning so we’re working through that right now. That's what I've got right now,” Steichen said before addressing Leonard's playing status. “Hopefully, that’s the hope. We'll see how it goes.”

If Leonard can't play, veteran Brett Rypien could be next in line even though he was signed to the practice squad in mid-October but is not yet on the active roster.

Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 overall draft pick in 2023, lost the quarterback competition to Jones in training camp and has not practiced since going on injured reserve with a fractured orbital bone in mid-October.

“He's not ready yet,” Steichen said when asked about Richardson's potential return.

As for Jones, he was having a career year.

He went 8-5, going 261 of 348 for 3,101 yards, 19 TDs and eight interceptions while rushing for 164 yards and five more scores.

Jones established a new career high in completion percentage, 68.0%, and fell two wins, 105 yards and five TD passes short of posting new career bests in those categories, too. He also made 13 starts, his most since starting 16 games while leading the New York Giants to the 2022 playoffs.

But he played hurt again this year. Jones used an extra pad on his injured lower left leg in his last three starts. The Colts never confirmed reports Jones played with a broken fibula.

Steichen couldn't say whether the injured fibula had any impact on Jones' Achilles tendon.

“I don't know that,” Steichen said. “I think it's just a very, very unfortunate situation.”

Rivers was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection who finished ranks the NFL's career leaders in yards passing with 63,440, 421 touchdown passes and 12 4,000-yard seasons. He made it to the semifinal stage in his first year of eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame last month.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi also contributed to this story.

