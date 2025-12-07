Colts QB Daniel Jones sidelined with right Achilles tendon injury

Riley Leonard replaced him, and the team quickly ruled Jones out for the game.

Jones has been playing with a broken bone in his left leg. He said he couldn’t pinpoint exactly when the injury occurred or when he first noticed something didn’t seem right. He maintained the past two weeks he feels healthy enough to play.

Jones’ performance, however, has declined over the past month. As defenses put increasingly more pressure on Jones, he has looked less mobile, at times, and has been less accurate completing throws than he was in Indy’s first eight games.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl