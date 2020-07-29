Comedian says he'd return to testify in Orleans assault case

Video recorded outside a French Quarter night club in August showed the comedian being knocked unconscious.

A district attorney spokesman, Ken Daley, said Tuesday that the case could be revived if Dick reestablishes contact with the district attorney's office.

Hale's attorneys, Michael Kennedy and Miles Swanson, said Tuesday that the district attorney's office made the right call to not prosecute.

“If anything further comes from this matter, we don’t expect any different outcome, and we remain committed to our client’s vindication,” Kennedy told the news outlet Wednesday.

Hale, 47, had told police he struck Dick, 54, after the comedian grabbed his genitals. Dick denied that in Wednesday's interview, saying that after he finished his set in the club, Hale came up and requested a picture with him. Dick said he rolled his eyes when Hale lifted his shirt and asked the comedian to place his hand on Hale’s bare stomach — but Dick did it to please someone he thought was a fan.

An earlier version of this story was corrected to note efforts made by The Associated Press to reach Andy Dick for comment.