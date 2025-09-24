Commanders' Terry McLaurin misses practice and Jayden Daniels is a limited participant

At the portion of practice open to the media, reigning AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Daniels — who sat out last weekend’s 41-24 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders with an injured left knee — was taking part in a throwing drill with the other QBs, including primary backup Marcus Mariota.

“He is doing everything you possibly can,” Quinn said about Daniels.

“He’s working really hard to hit all the stuff that he needs to hit,” Quinn said.

McLaurin, by far Washington's top receiver, left the victory against the Raiders in the second half after making a 56-yard catch of a pass from Mariota that set up a short touchdown run by rookie Jacory “Bill” Croskey-Merritt.

The team listed McLaurin's injury as to his quadriceps muscle. Quinn called it “pretty normal” and “not uncommon at all” for an NFL player to seek a second opinion after being diagnosed by a team's medical staff.

Quinn said he would be able to give a health update on Friday about McLaurin and “where we're at for the (Falcons) game." McLaurin has played in Washington's past 72 regular-season games; he hasn't missed one since late in the 2020 season.

McLaurin missed training camp while renegotiating his contract with the Commanders.

Quinn also put off additional medical updates on other players until Friday.

Noah Brown, the team's No. 2 receiver behind McLaurin, missed the Las Vegas game with groin and knee problems. Tight end John Bates, Washington's best blocker at the position, sat out with a groin issue.

Defensive backs Trey Amos (calf) and Percy Butler (hip) left Sunday's game with injuries.

