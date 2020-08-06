Commission rejects Trump push to add debate against Biden

“While more people will likely vote by mail in 2020, the debate schedule has been and will be highly publicized,” the commission said. “Any voter who wishes to watch one or more debates before voting will be well aware of that opportunity.”

Biden campaign spokesman TJ Ducklo said in a statement that Biden would appear at the scheduled debates. “As we have said for months, the commission will determine the dates and times of the debates, and Joe Biden will be there,” he said. "Now that Donald Trump’s transparent attempt to distract from his disastrous response to the virus is over, maybe now he can focus on saving American lives and getting our economy back on track.”

Giuliani, in his note, supplied a list of suggested moderators for the debates. The commission wrote that it will “adhere to our longstanding procedure of selecting the debate moderators. It will do so with great care, as always, to ensure that the selected moderators are qualified and fair."