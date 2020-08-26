Companies fight over control of Mexican radio stations

Prisa said it “has decided to take all necessary legal actions to preserve the correct functioning of Radiopolis.” Both sides promised the radio chain's popular news, commentary and music programming would not be affected, and its stations appeared to be operating normally Wednesday.

Prisa said the new group of half-owners included a Mexican businessman with a checkered past, Carlos Cabal Peniche.

Cabal Peniche's Mexican banks and holdings collapsed into insolvency in the 1990s. He was not convicted of previous charges and has returned to the country's business scene, recently helping rescue Mexican airline Interjet with a $150 million loan.

Interjet's owners were among the ones who originally bought the 50% stake in the radio chain.