Competency review ordered for leader of cultlike Zizians group that has been linked to 6 deaths

The judge said LaSota, who has been detained in the Allegany County Detention Center, will be held in federal custody — at least while the mental competency exam is done and a report is prepared. Bredar also expressed doubt that LaSota’s trial on related state charges, which is set for June in western Maryland, will proceed as scheduled, due to the federal court’s finding.

“Counsel believes there is reasonable cause to believe that the defendant is presently suffering from a mental disease or defect rendering her mentally incompetent to the extent that she is unable to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings,” attorney Gary Proctor wrote.

As the hearing got underway, Proctor said LaSota has demonstrated an inability to follow proceedings, equating being a fugitive with being transgender and accusing a judge of being part of an organized crime ring.

LaSota, sitting between her two lawyers in orange jail clothes, told the judge that Proctor had “confidently asserted to the court” in a previous hearing that she was competent and urged the judge to consider the complete court record.

“I will take your viewpoint into account. I promise you,” Bredar said.

Authorities have described LaSota as the apparent leader of what outsiders call the “Zizians,” a group of young, highly intelligent computer scientists who appear to share radical beliefs about veganism, animal rights, gender identity and artificial intelligence. Since 2022, members have been tied to the death of one of their own during an attack on a California landlord, the landlord’s subsequent killing, the shooting deaths of one of the member's parents in Pennsylvania, and a highway shootout in Vermont that left a border agent and another Zizian dead.

LaSota, Michelle Zajko and Daniel Blank were arrested last February after a landowner found them living in box trucks at the end of a snow-covered dirt road. Though they are not charged with causing any of the six deaths, police quickly connected them to the homicide investigations in California, Pennsylvania and Vermont.

Maryland state Trooper Brandon Jeffries wrote after their Feb. 16, 2025, arrests that all the “suspects involved are to be questioned regarding other crimes that have occurred across the country and have ties with the Zizians Cult.”

All three face state charges of trespassing and illegal gun and drug possession, while LaSota faces a federal charge of illegal gun possession by a fugitive. LaSota also is charged with obstructing the investigation into the deaths of Zajko's parents. Authorities have called Zajko a person of interest in that case and said they are investigating Blank.

“Ms. LaSota eschews the term Zizian and denies any and all allegations that she and her friends have formed a cult,” LaSota’s lawyers wrote in a recent court filing.

Proctor and co-counsel Jennifer Smith argue that police violated LaSota’s Fourth Amendment right to be protected from unreasonable search and seizure and that she was not trespassing because the landowner had given them until the next day to leave. They also argue that police illegally searched the box trucks without a warrant and therefore any evidence recovered should be barred from trial.

In their response, prosecutors countered that police had probable cause to arrest LaSota and her associates for trespassing, even if they had been given permission to stay another day because the permission didn’t apply retroactively. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Beim also argued that police were justified in conducting a protective sweep for weapons for officer safety and to determine whether anyone was hiding in the trucks. He said officers reasonably suspected LaSota and the others were potentially violent, based on information from media reports about the group.

Ramer reported from Concord, New Hampshire.