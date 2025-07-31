Construction on $200 million White House ballroom to begin in September

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Thursday announced that construction on a $200 million ballroom will begin in September and be ready for guests “long before” President Donald Trump's term ends in early 2029.

Trump has said for months that the White House doesn't have enough space to hold large events and he does not like the idea of hosting heads of state and other guests in tents on the lawn, as past administrations have done for the hundreds of guests who attend state dinners.