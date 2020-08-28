Consultations to name new PM in Lebanon to begin on Monday

Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri said he is not interested in the post adding that his bloc will only announce who it will name as a candidate on the day of consultations.

On Monday, France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Lebanon is in such a deep political and economic crisis the country risks collapsing altogether.

During a visit to Beirut two days after the blast, Macron warned Lebanon’s political elite that he wouldn’t give “blank checks to a system that no longer has the trust of its people.” He called on them to create a “new political order.”

Lebanon has one of the highest debt ratios in the world and the local currency has lost 80% of its value since nationwide anti-government protests broke out in mid-October.