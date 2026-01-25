Correction: Congress-Norton story

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published Jan. 25, 2026, about Eleanor Holmes Norton ending her campaign for reelection, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Norton championed a law that allows residents of Washington, D.C., to attend any public college or university in the country at in-state tuition rates or attend any private university with up to a $2,500 annual grant. The program awards up to $10,000 per year for students who attend public colleges outside the district and up to $2,500 per year for students who attend select private historically Black colleges and universities across the country and nonprofit colleges in the D.C. metropolitan area.