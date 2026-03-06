Correction: Daylight Saving Time story

In a story published March 6, 2026, about daylight saving time, The Associated Press erroneously reported that most Americans oppose changing the clock twice a year due to daylight saving time. In an AP-NORC poll last year, less than a majority of U.S. adults said they opposed the current system, even though very few said they were in favor.
In Other News
1
Middletown officer accused of dereliction of duty
2
Steel & O’Brien Manufacturing to bring 230 jobs to West Chester
3
Trenton data center plan outlined by Prologis; residents question...
4
Champaign County Restaurant Week returns for fifth year on March 7
5
Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra to introduce first record at...