Correction: Federal Reserve story

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published Sep. 15, 2025, about the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy meeting, The Associated Press erroneously reported how Cleveland Fed president Beth Hammack might vote. Hammack is not a voting member of the committee this year, so she cannot vote against a quarter-point interest rate cut.
