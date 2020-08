Correction: Immigration-Food Plant Raids story

Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Matt Albence comments Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Jackson, Miss., after the announcement of the indictments of four executives from two Mississippi poultry processing plants on federal charges tied to one of the largest workplace immigration raids in the U.S. in the past decade. Their announcement happened a day before the one-year anniversary of the raids in which 680 people were arrested at seven poultry plants in central Mississippi. U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst listens in rear. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis