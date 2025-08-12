Correction: Media-Journalists Killed story

In a story published Aug. 11, 2025, The Associated Press reported that CPJ estimated that 11 journalists and media workers affiliated with Al Jazeera have been killed in the Gaza conflict. CPJ revised that to 10 on Tuesday.
In Other News
1
Mental health a focus for Big Brothers Big Sisters with Taco Bell...
2
Humorous fundraiser leads to honorary plaque above Heritage Center...
3
Liquidation retail store, auction business Yinz Binz opening in...
4
Black community leaders call for arrest of man they say started brawl
5
First-year Hamilton teachers excited, nervous for new school year