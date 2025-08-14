Correction: Melania Trump-Hunter Biden story

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published Aug. 13, 2025, about first lady Melania Trump demanding that Hunter Biden retract comments linking her to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Biden made the remarks in an interview with British journalist Andrew Callaghan. Callaghan is an American journalist.
In Other News
1
Springfield to again have compounding pharmacy at RxAvenue
2
Hamilton to supply more award-winning water to Butler County
3
Are Butler County sheriff’s long-term ICE detentions legal? Ohio AG...
4
At BeauVerre, owners continue almost 200 years of stained glass legacy
5
3 hurt in I-75 crash in West Chester remain in critical condition