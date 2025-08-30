Correction: Social Security-Whistleblower story

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published Aug. 29, 2025, about Social Security whistleblower Charles Borges, who had resigned after filing a complaint that alleged Department of Government Efficiency officials mishandled Americans’ sensitive information, The Associated Press erroneously reported that he was being represented in the case by The Project Government Accountability Office. The group’s name is the Government Accountability Project.
In Other News
1
Mercy Health - Urbana helping students with disabilities prepare for...
2
Construction on Hamilton data center could get started next year
3
Former 700 WLW radio personality Gary Burbank dies
4
Springfield mother-daughter duo cultivates joy at ‘u-pick’ flower farm...
5
U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson met with ‘disruptive’ crowd at packed town...