Correction: Trump-China story

MADRID (AP) — In a story published Sep. 16, 2025, about the U.S. and China reaching a framework deal for the ownership of TikTok, The Associated Press erroneously identified Xi Jinping as China’s premier. He is the president.
In Other News
1
Hamilton seeks nearly $3M for infrastructure improvements
2
UAW, GE Aerospace reach tentative agreement, union spokesperson says
3
Area priest gone from his parish with no explanation from Archdiocese...
4
Hamilton set to create sponsorship policy to support special events...
5
Lakota East runner Molly Deardorff has recorded fastest time in GMC