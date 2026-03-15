In a story published March 15, 2026, about conservative criticism of a media rating service, The Associated Press erroneously reported that veteran journalist Steven Brill said that he had not donated money to politicians. In fact, while he said he had no activity in politics for more than five decades, he did not specifically say he made no donations. Federal elections records show he made more than a dozen donations to political campaigns in the 1990s and 2000s.
Correction: Trump-Media Monitor story
In a story published March 15, 2026, about conservative criticism of a media rating service, The Associated Press erroneously reported that veteran journalist Steven Brill said that he had not donated money to politicians
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