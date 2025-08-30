Correction: Wisconsin Supreme Court story

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In a story published Aug. 29, 2025, about Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley announcing she will not seek reelection, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Bradley voted with the majority in upholding Act 10, a law that effectively ended collective bargaining rights for most state workers. Bradley was not on the court at the time of that ruling.
In Other News
1
Mercy Health - Urbana helping students with disabilities prepare for...
2
Construction on Hamilton data center could get started next year
3
Former 700 WLW radio personality Gary Burbank dies
4
Springfield mother-daughter duo cultivates joy at ‘u-pick’ flower farm...
5
U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson met with ‘disruptive’ crowd at packed town...