Court orders stray dogs in New Delhi released, easing its order to move them all to shelters

Animal lovers and activists filed an appeal against the Aug. 11 ruling ordering permanent relocation to shelters.

While many dogs roaming New Delhi’s streets are harmless, the court’s order aimed to control rising cases of biting, including incidents involving children. Some estimates based on hospital records suggest New Delhi sees nearly 2,000 dog bite episodes every day.

Rabies through dog bites is caused by a virus that invades the central nervous system and is almost always fatal if left untreated.

There were 49 cases of rabies in New Delhi from January 2025 to July 2025 but it was unclear whether all of those were the result of dog bites.

The court’s judgment Friday ordered the dogs to be released to the same localities they were removed from and called for designated feeding spaces across the capital. The order does not apply to dogs infected with rabies or exhibiting aggressive behavior.

Estimates put the number of stray dogs in New Delhi between 500,000 and 1 million.