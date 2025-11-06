Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland found dead of apparent suicide at 24 after evading officers, police say

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Police in a Dallas suburb say 24-year-old Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound after evading authorities in his vehicle and fleeing the scene of an accident on foot.

Frisco police said Thursday they are investigating a possible suicide. They said Kneeland didn't stop for Texas Department of Public Safety troopers in a chase that was joined by Frisco police on Wednesday night.