Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland found dead of apparent suicide at 24 after evading officers, police say

Police in a Dallas suburb say 24-year-old Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound after evading authorities in his vehicle and fleeing the scene of an accident on foot
FILE - Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (94) walks off the field after a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez, File)

FILE - Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (94) walks off the field after a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez, File)
Sports
Updated 28 minutes ago
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Police in a Dallas suburb say 24-year-old Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound after evading authorities in his vehicle and fleeing the scene of an accident on foot.

Frisco police said Thursday they are investigating a possible suicide. They said Kneeland didn't stop for Texas Department of Public Safety troopers in a chase that was joined by Frisco police on Wednesday night.

Authorities lost sight of the vehicle before locating it minutes later. During the search after Kneeland fled, officers received word that Kneeland had shown suicidal indications. He was found dead early Thursday morning.

Kneeland's death came just days after he recovered a blocked punt in the end zone in a 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Kneeland was in his second season with the Cowboys. He was a 2024 second-round draft pick out of Western Michigan.

