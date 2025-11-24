Cowboys rally from 21 down to beat Eagles 24-21 on Brandon Aubrey's game-ending field goal

The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles (8-3) are still in good shape to be the first repeat winners in the NFC East since they won four in a row from 2001-04, but the offense reverted to the form that has frustrated A.J. Brown after the star receiver had a big hand in the 21-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Philadelphia lost with a lead of at least 21 points for the first time since 1999, when Arizona beat the Eagles 25-24. It was the first win for Dallas when trailing by three touchdowns since the Cowboys beat the Rams 34-31 in 2014.

“You've heard me say it a thousand times,” Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said. “You can't win the game in the first quarter, second, third, but you can win the game in the fourth quarter. I told them, ‘Believe. Believe in each other and believe in the fact that we’ll find a way to do it.'”

Prescott broke Tony Romo's franchise career record for yards passing, throwing for 354 yards and two touchdowns and also diving over the goal line on a tying 8-yard run early in the fourth quarter. Prescott has 34,378 yards to Romo's 34,183.

The Cowboys made all the mistakes early, including two penalties to keep alive Philadelphia's second touchdown drive and Tyler Guyton's false start from the 1 that led to Prescott's interception in the end zone when the deficit was 21 points in the second quarter.

The Eagles had all the miscues late, starting with Saquon Barkley's first fumble of the season. After Dallas failed to convert that mistake, Xavier Gipson fumbled inside the 10 on a punt return after unwisely fielding the ball at the Philadelphia 2.

Prescott couldn't get Dallas in the end zone with three tries from the 2, the last when Schottenheimer went for the touchdown instead of the field goal and Prescott's pass to Jake Ferguson was short of the goal line and incomplete.

Odighizuwa gave the Cowboys one more chance by sacking Jalen Hurts on third down with 1:52 remaining. The Cowboys got to run out the clock to set up for the winning field goal after Prescott's 24-yard completion to George Pickens, who had nine catches for 146 yards and a touchdown.

Brown had five catches for 67 yards in the first quarter, including a 7-yard touchdown for the first points, but didn't have another grab until the fourth quarter.

Hurts threw for a touchdown and ran for two scores, the last on the tush push. But Barkley was held to 22 yards on 10 carries.

Pickens scored Dallas' first TD on a 1-yard catch, and CeeDee Lamb had a 48-yarder to set up Brevyn Spann-Ford's first career touchdown on a 4-yarder to get Dallas within a score late in the third quarter.

Kneeland tributes

Odighizuwa, who shared the defensive line room with Kneeland, was the last starter announced and ran onto the field carrying a flag with Kneeland’s name and jersey number, 94. The Cowboys showed a video tribute on the giant screens above the field before a moment of silence.

Injuries

Eagles: CB Adoree’ Jackson was evaluated for a concussion. ... S Reed Blankenship injured a thigh.

Cowboys: LT Tyler Guyton injured an ankle.

Up next

Eagles: Play Chicago at home Friday.

Cowboys: Face Kansas City in annual home Thanksgiving game Thursday.

