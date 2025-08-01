Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons requests trade and says team won't negotiate

“I did everything I could to show that I wanted to be a Cowboy and wear the star on my helmet,” Parsons wrote in an attachment to a post that said, “Thank you Dallas.” “Unfortunately, I no longer want to be here. I no longer want to be held to close door negotiations without my agent present.”

Parsons finished the lengthy note by saying he had told executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones he wanted to be traded. The Cowboys declined to comment on Parsons' request.

The 26-year-old is entering the final year of his five-year rookie contract with a salary of $24 million but wants a long-term deal that almost certainly would exceed $40 million in average annual value.

Since sacks became an official stat in 1982, Parsons and Pro Football Hall of Famer Reggie White are the only players to record at least 12 in each of their first four seasons. The 2021 first-round draft pick has 52 1/2 for his career.

Parsons and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a lengthy chat on the field while the team was practicing during mandatory minicamp in June.

About three months before that, according to Parsons, Jerry Jones turned another conversation about leadership into what amounted to a negotiation.

“Yes, I engaged in a back and forth in regards to what I wanted from my contract, but at no point did I believe this was supposed to be a formal negotiation and I informed Mr. Jones my agent would reach out thinking this would get things done,” Parsons wrote.

Instead, Parsons said, a representative of the Cowboys told agent David Mulugheta that a deal had already been reached. Parsons said the Cowboys then stonewalled his agent and that “up to today,” the team and Mulugheta haven't discussed a new contract.

“Not one demand has been made by my agent about money, years or anything else,” Parsons wrote. “Still, I stayed quiet but again after repeated shots at myself and all the narratives, I have made the tough decision I no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys.”

A year ago, 2023 All-Pro receiver CeeDee Lamb was in the same situation entering the final year of his rookie contract and stayed away from the Cowboys the entire offseason and training camp. The sides agreed on a $136 million, four-year extension about two weeks before the season.

The request from Parsons comes two days after Cincinnati edge rusher Trey Hendrickson ended a holdout by reporting to training camp despite no progress on a new contract.

In his meeting with reporters when camp started, Parsons expressed frustration over other pass-rushing stars getting deals done. Two weeks ago, Pittsburgh made T.J. Watt the highest-paid defender with a $123 million, three-year extension for an annual average of $41 million. Maxx Crosby of Las Vegas signed a $106.5 million, three-year deal in March.

Jerry Jones rarely has let star players get away amid stalled contract talks, and it's been equally as rare for one of them to go public with a trade request.

Parsons took issue with Jerry Jones suggesting in his camp-opening news conference that there was no guarantee Parsons would be available if they did get a deal done. Jones inflated the number of games Parsons missed last season, saying it was six when the two-time All-Pro was sidelined for four games because of a sprained ankle.

In the same comment, Jerry Jones also took a swipe at quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed the last nine games last season with a torn hamstring.

“I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization, our fans and my teammates,” Parsons wrote. “I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me. I had purposely stayed quiet in hopes of getting something done.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl