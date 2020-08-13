Creator of mosquito-themed state flag says design was a joke

The commission approved 147 proposals for the second round, and the state Department of Archives & History put those on its website on Monday. Many were surprised that the mosquito flag had made the cut, along with dozens of designs featuring Mississippi magnolia flowers.

The reaction on social media was immediate: People loved it.

“Personally, I love the Mosquito Flag. ... the cheekyness (sic) of it is on brand," one Mississippi native wrote on Twitter.

“I’m slowly realizing my love for the mosquito flag might not even be ironic,” another commented. “It’s so bad it’s good. I would proudly fly the mosquito.”

Supporters' hopes were dashed on Tuesday, however. Archives & History released a statement saying the design had been advanced mistakenly and would be removed from the list.

People soon began to express their remorse.

“I don’t feel like anyone dodged a bullet here rather they squandered an opportunity,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“No,” another said. “The mosquito flag is destined to be in that round!”

“Fly high, mosquito flag,” a Mississippi journalist tweeted.

Rosete told the Ledger that even though it was short-lived, it was nice to see people rally around the flag.

“I’m a sucker for underdog stories and the Mosquito Flag was definitely the underdog going into the competition,” he said.