Crews restoring power in Wisconsin while Iowa airport tries to reopen after plane left icy runway

Hundreds of churches in western Michigan told worshippers to stay home or watch services online. Up to 12 inches (about 30 centimeters) of snow has fallen since Saturday in areas close to Lake Michigan.

Elsewhere in Iowa, gusty winds Saturday were blowing snow back onto roads, extending hazardous travel conditions, the National Weather Service said.

In Wisconsin, We Energies reported more than 6,000 power outages, with more than half in Milwaukee and South Milwaukee. Mark Paladino said on Facebook that he was shoveling snow Sunday when his apartment complex lost power in Fredonia. Others said power lines were sagging under heavy, wet snow.

The weather service said the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast would see a mix of rain and snow, though significant accumulations would likely be limited to higher elevations.