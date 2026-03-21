Cuba reports second nationwide power grid outage in a week

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba’s Ministry of Energy and Mines said Saturday a total disconnection of the National Electric System took place, the second nationwide blackout reported in a week, according to a statement posted on social media Saturday.
The ministry says protocols to restore electricity service across the country were being implemented.
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