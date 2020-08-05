CVS posts strong 2Q, with virus delaying elective procedures

CVS Health operates one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains with about 9,900 retail locations. It also runs prescription drug plans for big clients like insurers and employers through a large pharmacy benefit management business, and the company sells health insurance through its Aetna arm.

Revenue was $65.34 billion, topping the $64.09 billion Wall Street expected.

CVS said that the pandemic did trim revenues in its retail and pharmacy business because fewer doctors visits by potential customers meant fewer prescriptions fulfilled. Retail revenue, that made outside the pharmacy, also slipped with so many people sheltering in place.

CVS now anticipates full-year adjusted earnings between $7.14 and $7.27 per share. It previously predicted $7.04 to $7.17 per share.

Shares rose 3% before the opening bell.