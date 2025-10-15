Dallas Mavericks give coach Jason Kidd another multiyear contract extension

“J-Kidd’s basketball resume is one of the best in the game, and through every situation he has proven he’s the right person to lead the Mavericks,” general manager Nico Harrison said. “He has a track record of developing some of the best talent in the league, as well as the ability to connect with players to bring out the best version of themselves.”

Kidd has a 362-339 record in nine seasons as an NBA head coach with Dallas, Brooklyn and Milwaukee. He is 179-149 for the Mavericks with two deep playoff runs.

Dallas earlier this year denied the New York Knicks permission to speak with Kidd about their coaching vacancy. The 52-year-old Kidd played the last of his 19 NBA seasons for the Knicks in 2012-13.

He went into coaching immediately upon retirement, leading Brooklyn to the second round of the playoffs in his first season in 2013-14 before Milwaukee hired him away from the Nets.

The Bucks fired Kidd in the middle of his fourth season — with a pair of first-round playoff exits the first three years — and he spent two years as an assistant with the Lakers, including when LA won the NBA title in the 2020 playoff bubble. He replaced Rick Carlisle in Dallas.

After Kidd and NBA Finals MVP Dirk Nowitzki led the Mavs to the 2011 title, they didn’t win another playoff series until beating Utah in the first round under Kidd in 2022.

___

