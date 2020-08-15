Dallas police plan changes after examining protest response

The report says that officers for the first two days of protests didn't have clear rules of engagement. The report also noted training shortcomings by commanders who struggled to make rapid decisions.

Images taken of events that weekend showed violent demonstrations resulting in chaos just hours after a peaceful protest began.

The report says that the department is investigating about 50 use-of-force complaints during the four days with help from the Office of Community Police Oversight.

In those four days, two people and six officers reported serious injuries, the report said. A police horse was seriously injured. Three police vehicles were burned and many others were vandalized.

Hall told the newspaper that she's already made some policy changes after reflecting on the department’s response.

She formalized a duty-to-intervene policy, which requires officers who witness misconduct to stop and report it. She also issued a department order limiting the use of pepper-ball weapons and other less-lethal ammunition in crowd control.