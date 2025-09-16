Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers is WNBA Rookie of the Year

The AP Rookie of the Year, Bueckers was a bright spot on a team that tied the Chicago Sky with a league-worst 10-34 record after being drafted with the No. 1 overall pick. The former UConn star averaged 19.2 points on 47.7% shooting along with 3.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals.

But those numbers don't tell the complete story.

Her 692 points and 194 assists were the third most by a WNBA rookie. The highlight was when she scored 44 in a loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Aug. 20.

It was the WNBA's highest point total this season and the most ever by a rookie. She also became the first player in league history to score 40 or more while shooting 80% in a game. That performance came near the end of a 30-game double-digit streak, the third longest to start a career behind A’ja Wilson's 33 games in 2018 and Candace Parker's 32 games in 2008.

