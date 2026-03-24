Ahead of UConn vs. Michigan State, Hurley can't help but look to a St. John's rematch in Elite Eight

Then there's Dan Hurley.

The two-time national champion UConn coach seems to be reinforcing his classic brash ways by sharing his focus for Friday’s Sweet 16 game in the NCAA Tournament against Michigan State with the prospects of an Elite Eight matchup against St. John's.

Just like any East Coast fan or gambler who filled out a bracket this season, Hurley can't help but follow the lines in the East Regional and see what a Huskies' win against Tom Izzo's team could get them — a rematch in Washington with two-time reigning Big East season and tournament champions, St. John's.

Coach Rick Pitino has the tougher task between Hurley and his Big East rivals — at least on paper — in getting the Red Storm past top-seeded Duke.

Hurley, though, has a plea — the fanbases need to rally together for one night and root for their rivals so there is a chance for a fourth game this season between the schools, this time with a spot in the Final Four at stake.

“It will be a live building. It’s probably a little bit early, but obviously, I think we’ve got to support each other,” Hurley said. “It’s pretty brutal on Twitter, I think, and socials between our fan bases, but I think we have to try to come together Friday night against our opponent so we can have a bloodbath on Sunday.”

Hurley noted “it stinks a little bit” that two conference teams are set to potentially play in the regional final rather than in a Final Four.

St. John’s took two of three meetings this season against UConn, the second being a 20-point win in the Big East Tournament title game. The Feb. 25 blowout loss at UConn stands as St. John’s lone setback since standing at 9-5 as of Jan. 3, with the Red Storm beating Northern Iowa and Kansas in the tournament.

UConn started 22-1 but closed the regular season on a 7-4 stretch, a pedestrian record for a program that won consecutive national championships in 2023 and 2024. The Huskies rebounded with wins over Furman and UCLA in first- and second-round games last weekend in Philadelphia to reach their 17th Sweet 16.

(The Huskies beat Michigan State in an exhibition game in late October.)

Maybe it was playing in the East Coast that stirred up questions and comments about a St. John's-UConn showdown before it could even happen. Duke is a comfortable 6 1/2-point favorite to beat fifth-seeded St. John's while the Huskies are just 1 1/2-point favorites to beat Michigan State, per BetMGM Sportsbook.

If both Big East teams win, look out, the home of the Wizards and Capitals could look and sound a bit like Madison Square Garden in conference tourney time.

“I think it speaks to the quality of what us and St. John’s are this year,” Hurley said. “I think they’re a great team. I think we’re a great team. I think it was much needed.”

Winning two games in the NCAA Tournament were much needed for UConn a year after it was bounced by Florida in the second round.

The Gators would win the national championship — yet there's no repeat this season after they were bounced by Iowa.

The Huskies are back in their proper spot among college basketball's hierarchy.

They can thank Tarris Reed Jr. and Alex Karaban for getting the Huskies back to the Sweet 16.

Reed had 31 points and 27 rebounds, the kind of sensational stat line not seen in the NCAA Tournament in nearly 60 years, in the opener against Furman. Karaban scored a career-high 27 points in the second round against UCLA.

Karaban is a fourth-year senior in a career spent all at UConn — a rarity in today's instant transfer, greater riches game — and a third national title would rank him with the players of John Wooden's UCLA heyday in the rarified air of players with three rings.

“I think he can just take us wherever we need to go,” UConn guard Braylon Mullins said. “We all have the confidence with him and he’s our leader. We all look up to him. He holds the standard with this program.”

The Huskies hope they'll be closer to full strength in the Sweet 16.

Silas Demary Jr., a first team All-Big East selection, returned to the lineup against UCLA and played 22 minutes after he sustained an ankle injury in the Big East Tournament. Jaylin Stewart again sat out both tournament games with a knee injury that’s sidelined him since late February.

The deeper the Huskies, the better shot they have at going deep in the tournament — and maybe get that date with Pitino and St. John's.

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AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness