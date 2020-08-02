Danielle Kang wins at Inverness in LPGA return to golf

Boutier, who won the Women's Texas Open during her time off, made an 8-foot birdie putt on the 14th to tie Kang before she started to slip. The Frenchwoman closed with a 71.

Inverness hosted the one-time event, and both contenders are likely to be back next summer when the storied club hosts the Solheim Cup. The LPGA Tour stays in northeast Ohio next week for the Marathon Classic.

Kang finished at 7-under 209.

Inverness, where Paul Azinger won the 1993 PGA Championship in a playoff over Greg Norman, allowed only five players to finish under par.

Minjee Lee of Australia shot 70 and finished alone in third, three shots behind. She was followed by Yui Kawamoto of Japan, who shot a 72, and Jodi Ewart Shadoff of England, who faltered later for a 75.

Ewart Shadoff, still searching for her first LPGA Tour victory, was three shots behind on the back nine until she went bogey-bogey-double bogey through the 15th hole, and finished with a birdie when it was too late.

Nelly Korda, at No. 2 the highest-ranked player in the field, tied for 40th.

Several top players from South Korea played their home tour this week, including Jin Young Ko and Sung Hyun Park. It is not clear if they will travel to Scotland for the Women's British Open.

Kang had plans Sunday night for more golf. Her boyfriend, Maverick McNealy, was in contention at the Barracuda Championship on the PGA Tour.

Danielle Kang reacts to missing a putt for eagle on the second hole during the third and final round of the LPGA Drive On Championship golf tournament Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Inverness Golf Club in Toledo, Ohio. Kang birdied the hole. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Danielle Kang, center, Celine Boutier, right, of France, and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, of England, walk off the fourth tee box after hitting their drives during the third and final round of the LPGA Drive On Championship golf tournament Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Inverness Golf Club in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Danielle Kang follows through on her drive on the second hole during the third and final round of the LPGA Drive On Championship golf tournament Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Inverness Golf Club in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Celine Boutier, from France, hits out of a bunker on the fourth hole during the third and final round of the LPGA Drive On Championship golf tournament Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Inverness Golf Club in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar