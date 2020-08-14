Darvish's no-hit bid for Cubs broken up on HR in 7th inning

Darvish, who had 11 strikeouts, allowed three baserunners and threw 92 pitches over the first six innings in his third straight dominant start. The 33-year-old right-hander from Japan walked Ben Gamel in the second and Orlando Arcia in the fifth, and hit Christian Yelich with a low pitch in the first.

Yelich smacked a hard liner, but straight to right fielder Steven Souza, Jr., to start the fourth.