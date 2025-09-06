Davey Johnson, who won World Series twice with Baltimore as player, managed Mets to title, dies

Johnson played 13 major league seasons with Baltimore, the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs from 1965-78 and won the Gold Glove three times while being voted an All-Star four times. He managed the Mets, Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Nationals during a span from 1984-2013.

Former Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo called it a tough day.

“Davey was a good man, close friend and a mentor,” Rizzo said in a text message. “A Hall of Fame caliber manager with a baseball mind ahead of his time.”

Darryl Strawberry, a member of the '86 Mets, on social media called Johnson a remarkable leader who transformed the franchise into a winning organization.

“His ability to empower players to express themselves while maintaining a strong commitment to excellence was truly inspiring,” Strawberry posted on Instagram with a photo of him, Johnson and Dwight “Doc” Gooden. “Davey’s legacy will forever be etched in the hearts of fans and players alike. My heartfelt condolences go out to Susan Johnson and the entire Johnson family during this difficult time. He will be missed but remembered for his incredible impact on the game and the lives he touched.”

___

AP National Writer Howard Fendrich contributed to this report.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb