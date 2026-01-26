Davis scores as Udinese wins 3-1 at struggling Verona in Serie A

Udinese took the lead after 23 minutes with a deflected shot from Arthur Atta. Although Emmanuel Orban equalized for Verona three minutes later, Verona’s hopes did not last long into the second half.

Alessandro Zanoli put Udinese back in front 13 minutes into the second period. Jordan Zemura’s free kick was blocked by the wall and while the ball fell awkwardly for Zanoli, his deft volley with the outside of his boot sailed into the top corner.

Davis’ confident finish after 66 minutes sealed the points for Udinese.

It remains in 10th but is now on 29 points, equal with ninth-placed Lazio, and one point behind Bologna.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer