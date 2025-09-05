Defending champion Eagles edge Cowboys 24-20 in wild, lightning-delayed NFL season opener

The game ended at 12:18 a.m.

It was delayed 65 minutes because of lightning in the area. The Eagles led 24-20 with 4:44 left in the third quarter when the gamn was stopped — and that's the way it ended.

Hurts wore out a defense without Micah Parsons on TD runs of 4 and 8 yards — no legal tush push needed. Saquon Barkley also ran for a 10-yard score, even if his final rushing total of 60 yards was minuscule compared to the last season when he topped 2,000 yards.

Hurts punctuated one score by chucking the ball into the stands and shrugging his shoulders much like his friend and mentor, Michael Jordan, who received a nice ovation when he was shown on the big screen.

“I think our discipline wasn’t in it early in the game,” Hurts said. "Great job by our defense being able to battle and respond. Guys stepped in and filled those roles. We came into this game talking about discipline and focus, and we’ll leave it saying the same things.”

Hurts, Barkley and the rest of the Eagles spent a pregame ceremony where the team raised their 2024 championship banner inside the locker room, per the wishes of coach Nick Sirianni.

“It’s a new team. It’s a new journey. We got tested tonight," Hurts said. "We know how they are when Dak is back and they’ve got their crew all together. We’ve played better football, but it’s always good to say that and find a way to win.”

Jalen Carter headed right back inside only moments after the banner was raised.

Prescott and Carter exchanged words after the opening kickoff, and Carter spit on Prescott’s jersey before backing away. Prescott quickly motioned to a nearby official who threw the flag and sent Carter packing. Fans booed as Carter walked off slowly, the standout defensive tackle holding his helmet in his hands behind his back.

Carter could be headed toward a hefty financial penalty, if not worse, in the first major test of the NFL's increased emphasis this season on sportsmanship.

Still one of the NFL's nastiest division rivalries, the game was full of skirmishes and a near-costly unnecessary roughness penalty late in the third against the Eagles that put the Cowboys in position to take the lead.

Dallas running back Miles Sanders, though, fumbled the ball at the 10 and the Super Bowl champions recovered. Prescott made a touchdown-saving diving tackle on cornerback Quinyon Mitchell on the play.

It would be a while until the Eagles got the ball back, thanks to the delay.

The scores by Hurts and Barkley made the Eagles the first defending Super Bowl champions to score touchdown on the first three drives of the season since Green Bay in 2011. Jake Elliott put the finishing touches on the scoring with a 58-yard field goal.

Javonte Williams had a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs — the first on the opening driving after Carter was ejected — and Brandon Aubrey kicked field goals of 41 and 53 yards.

Injuries

Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson left with a back injury.

Debut loss

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer lost his head coaching debut. He was promoted him from offensive coordinator to be the 10th coach in the storied franchise’s history.

Up next

Dallas plays its home opener against the Giants.

Did someone say Super Bowl rematch? The Eagles head to Kansas City seven months after a 40-22 romp in New Orleans.

___

